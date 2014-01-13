Wood Blinds

If you love the natural ambiance that wooden blinds add to a house, you’ve come to the right place. Wood limbs are quite versatile and durable. They come in various finishes which you can choose from. With this, you can easily improve your home’s aesthetics.

Beautifully crafted and from the best material, our wood blinds are sturdy and stay strong for a long time as you continue to enjoy the benefits they bring to your home. Once you’ve had a taste of what your home looks like with wood blinds on your windows, we promise you that you will not want anything to do with any other window treatment.

With the traditional and classic feel that they have, you can use them in practically any setting with your décor and be assured that they will blend perfectly.

Here’s Why you need to get wood blinds



Enjoy a versatile level of privacy.

You can easily tilt the blinds upward during the day and still enjoy the outside view. During the night, you can close them completely for maximum security and privacy.

Timeless addition for your home

One of the greatest appeals that wooden blinds have is that they have been around for quite a while and are perfect if you want to add a finished, classic appearance to your rooms. The organic wood adds luxury to your home, promoting a sense of style and comfort. We know how bare windows can detract your room’s appearance, and that is why we provide you with the best wooden blinds in Manhattan.

Low maintenance needs

If you don’t enjoy the regular home cleaning, installing a wooden blind will be good. They do not require a lot of maintenance and a simple wipe down to remove dirt is enough. If you live in a busy home, then the wooden blind is a perfect piece to have.

Transform your home today

Contact us for a free in-home consultation. We promise you that what you see in our portfolio is what you are going to get. As we work together, be assured of constant communication and quality post-project support.